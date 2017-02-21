Williamsburg 1 mins ago 10:33 a.m.Williamsburg Police arrest man in attempted murder investigation
Just after 2 p.m. on February 26, Williamsburg Police arrived at a hotel located in the 900 block of Capitol Landing Road for a shots fired call. According to Williamsburg Police, investigation revealed that Lyons pointed his gun and shot at the victim, after being confronted.
