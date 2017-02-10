Utility vehicles: "Catch Me If You Can" subject and author to address EUFMC

Utility vehicles: Frank Abagnale, renowned cyber security and fraud prevention expert, bestselling author and subject of Catch Me If You Can, will address EUFMC as the featured dinner speaker during the 64th annual Electric Utility Fleet Managers Conference: June 4-7, 2017 at the Williamsburg Lodge and Conference Center in Williamsburg, Virginia. One of the world's most respected authorities on forgery, embezzlement and secure documents, Abagnale's rare blend of knowledge and expertise began more than 45 years ago when he was known as one of the world's most famous confidence men, depicted graphically in his best-selling book, Catch Me If You Can, a film of which was also made.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Utility Products.