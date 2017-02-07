Two African-American faculty plan to ...

Two African-American faculty plan to leave: Hudley, Hurte will say...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: The Flat Hat

Hurte and Hudley plan to leave the College of William and Mary after this semester, move on to the University of California, Santa Barbara and the University of Iowa. KAYLA SHARPE / THE FLAT HAT Amid a campus-wide initiative to promote diversity on campus, an effort that began with the establishment of the President's Task Force on Race and Race Relations last spring, two African-American faculty members announced plans to depart Williamsburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Flat Hat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williamsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09) 9 hr Martin garey 9
perverted girls 10 hr Martin garey 14
looking for a foot friend (Sep '11) Feb 7 Martin garey 11
My 1999 story for today Feb 5 Martin garey 1
Do you think forcing kids to read certian books... (Dec '13) Feb 4 Martin garey 7
Animal-on-human beastiality Feb 3 Martin garey 1
News Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ... Jan 31 Captain Yesterday 4
See all Williamsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williamsburg Forum Now

Williamsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williamsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
 

Williamsburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,715 • Total comments across all topics: 278,742,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC