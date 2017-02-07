Two African-American faculty plan to leave: Hudley, Hurte will say...

Hurte and Hudley plan to leave the College of William and Mary after this semester, move on to the University of California, Santa Barbara and the University of Iowa. KAYLA SHARPE / THE FLAT HAT Amid a campus-wide initiative to promote diversity on campus, an effort that began with the establishment of the President's Task Force on Race and Race Relations last spring, two African-American faculty members announced plans to depart Williamsburg.

