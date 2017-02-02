Top 10: '42nd Street,' Joey Cook and more this weekend
Tony Award-winning musical, "42nd Street" takes the stage at the Ferguson Center, 1 Avenue of the Arts, Newport News, this weekend. Watch and sing along to the story of an aspiring Broadway dancer at 8 p.m. Friday and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Williamsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|Jan 31
|Captain Yesterday
|4
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Jan 30
|Lindsey N
|34
|Rape with an object
|Jan 29
|Martin garey
|1
|Toano history (May '07)
|Jan 24
|lmbradl53
|3
|Antique tags (May '07)
|Jan 21
|76corvette
|30
|Review: America's Best Resume Writing (Feb '10)
|Jan 16
|beanieman
|7
|Top 10 Italian dishes (Mar '09)
|Jan 10
|El-massah shabeeb
|4
Find what you want!
Search Williamsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC