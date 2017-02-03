Thor sues Sydell over alleged construction damage at Williamsburg site
Thor Equities sued developer Sydell Group and contractor Magnetic Builders Group for $2 million, alleging that construction at a Williamsburg hotel site caused structural damage to a neighboring retail property Thor owns. According to a complaint filed with New York's Supreme Court Thursday, Thor discovered cracks and other damage to its retail property at 93 North 9th Street in January 2016.
