Thor sues Sydell over alleged construction damage at Williamsburg site

Thor Equities sued developer Sydell Group and contractor Magnetic Builders Group for $2 million, alleging that construction at a Williamsburg hotel site caused structural damage to a neighboring retail property Thor owns. According to a complaint filed with New York's Supreme Court Thursday, Thor discovered cracks and other damage to its retail property at 93 North 9th Street in January 2016.

