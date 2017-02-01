- Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Divi...

Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Dividend Tax Treatment

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., Feb. 02, 2017 -- Sotherly Hotels Inc. today announced the estimated income tax classification of the Company's 2016 distributions on its common shares and preferred shares . The income tax classification of the 2016 distributions as it is expected to be reported on Form 1099-DIV is set forth in the following table: No portion of the dividends declared in 2016 represented foreign taxes or qualified dividend income.

