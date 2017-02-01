- Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Dividend Tax Treatment
WILLIAMSBURG, Va., Feb. 02, 2017 -- Sotherly Hotels Inc. today announced the estimated income tax classification of the Company's 2016 distributions on its common shares and preferred shares . The income tax classification of the 2016 distributions as it is expected to be reported on Form 1099-DIV is set forth in the following table: No portion of the dividends declared in 2016 represented foreign taxes or qualified dividend income.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Williamsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|Jan 31
|Captain Yesterday
|4
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Jan 30
|Lindsey N
|34
|Rape with an object
|Jan 29
|Martin garey
|1
|Toano history (May '07)
|Jan 24
|lmbradl53
|3
|Antique tags (May '07)
|Jan 21
|76corvette
|30
|Review: America's Best Resume Writing (Feb '10)
|Jan 16
|beanieman
|7
|Top 10 Italian dishes (Mar '09)
|Jan 10
|El-massah shabeeb
|4
Find what you want!
Search Williamsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC