Officer shoots at driver fleeing traffic stop near Colonial Williamsburg

An officer opened fire Saturday at a driver who sped away from a traffic stop in the colonial area of Williamsburg, police said. The incident happened about 7:35 p.m. when an officer stopped a vehicle on Francis Street between South England and Nassau streets, police said.

