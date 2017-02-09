Maya Angelou documentary on view at Kimball Theatre
It takes a lot of time to schedule a month of programming at venues throughout Colonial Williamsburg, but only one name made organizers change a locked-in schedule for a one-of-a-kind headliner event. Through a random stroke of luck, Colonial Williamsburg Foundation director of entertainment Robert Currie and his team got the exclusive rights for the only viewing in Virginia of PBS' documentary about poet and activist Maya Angelou , titled "Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise."
