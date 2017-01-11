Mark your calendars: Black History Month events
Wesley Wright/Daily Press Colonial Williamsburg has some new programming for Black History Month, some of which is centered around interpreters who are asked to portray the lives of slaves and feel some guilt for doing so. The Freedom Bell will be available for the public to ring through February, and those who choose to do so will ring the same bell the Barack Obama and his wife Michelle did to open a vaunted D.C. museum.
