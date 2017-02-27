Man charged with attempted murder after shot fired at Williamsburg hotel
Police say a 33-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a shot was fired during an incident at a hotel. Officers were called to a hotel on Capitol Landing Road around 2:15 p.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired.
