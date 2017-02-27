Man arrested for attempted murder at ...

Man arrested for attempted murder at Williamsburg hotel

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 27 Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Williamsburg Police say they were called to a hotel in the 900 block of Capitol Landing Road around 2:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon in reference to a shots fired call. A witness told police Lyons was the person shooting a gun and pointed out to police where Lyons had allegedly dropped the gun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williamsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
if your parents are hurting you and you can't p... (Jun '15) 6 hr Martin garey 5
News Child abuser gets 5 years in prison (Dec '07) Sat Martin garey 11
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News (Aug '16) Fri dlphngrl3 35
How is Judy Sawyer still a realtor? Mar 3 Channel10 1
Child neglecters Mar 3 Martin garey 1
Bullies Mar 2 Martin garey 1
Bible story I read 2 years ago Feb 27 Martin garey 2
See all Williamsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williamsburg Forum Now

Williamsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williamsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
 

Williamsburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,410 • Total comments across all topics: 279,336,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC