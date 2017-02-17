Jefferson statue defaced at his Williamsburg alma mater
The College of William and Mary is investigating the defacement of a Thomas Jefferson statue near the middle of its Williamsburg campus. A William & Mary email says the school is trying to figure out the best way to remove red paint from the statue's hands, and they have no idea who did this.
