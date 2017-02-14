Buses approved by WATA, HRT to run to...

Buses approved by WATA, HRT to run to Lackey Free Clinic

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: The Flat Hat

With the support of a federal grant, Williamsburg Area Transit Authority and Hampton Roads Transit have teamed up to provide bus access to the Lackey Free Clinic. Lackey Free Clinic provides free medical services for those who meet eligibility requirements within York County, the City of Williamsburg, Poquoson, James City County and Newport News.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Flat Hat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williamsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08) 8 hr Martin garey 7
Female-on-male sexual assaults Fri Martin garey 1
Flashing Boobs (Jun '15) Feb 16 Martin garey 19
perverted girls Feb 16 Martin garey 17
Special ed teachers (Sep '15) Feb 16 Martin garey 12
more on female prison guards sleeping with male... Feb 15 martin garey 1
Stephanie Padilla Feb 15 idiot 2
See all Williamsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williamsburg Forum Now

Williamsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williamsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Williamsburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,782 • Total comments across all topics: 278,978,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC