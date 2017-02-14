BOV joint committee hears news on anniversaries, plans ceremonies
During the annual Board of Visitors joint committee meeting, the Board heard updates on ceremonies for the fiftieth anniversary of African-Americans and one-hundredth anniversary of women in residence at the College. KAYLA SHARPE / THE FLAT HAT The Board of Visitors of the College of William and Mary convened for its annual Joint Committee meeting last Thursday, Feb. 9. Much of this meeting focused on the College's plans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of African-Americans and the 100th anniversary of women in residence at the College.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Flat Hat.
Add your comments below
Williamsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09)
|Mon
|Martin garey
|11
|love (Nov '09)
|Mon
|Martin garey
|3
|racial discrimination at school (Aug '15)
|Mon
|Martin garey
|10
|perverted girls
|Feb 12
|Martin garey
|16
|Gender discrimination at school (Sep '15)
|Feb 12
|Martin garey
|3
|Spiked punch
|Feb 11
|Martin garey
|1
|Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08)
|Feb 11
|Lee Lovett
|6
Find what you want!
Search Williamsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC