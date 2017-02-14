BOV joint committee hears news on anniversaries, plans ceremonies

BOV joint committee hears news on ann...

During the annual Board of Visitors joint committee meeting, the Board heard updates on ceremonies for the fiftieth anniversary of African-Americans and one-hundredth anniversary of women in residence at the College. KAYLA SHARPE / THE FLAT HAT The Board of Visitors of the College of William and Mary convened for its annual Joint Committee meeting last Thursday, Feb. 9. Much of this meeting focused on the College's plans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of African-Americans and the 100th anniversary of women in residence at the College.

