Botticelli Venus painting on view for first time in United States

One of only two of Botticelli's paintings of an isolated Venus is on view for the first time in the United States, together with other Botticelli mythologies and portraits in Botticelli and the Search for the Divine: Florentine Painting Between the Medici and the Bonfires of the Vanities, a major international loan exhibition organized by the Muscarelle Museum of Art in Williamsburg, Va., in partnership with Italy's Associazione Culturale Metamorfosi. Sandro Botticelli , was one of the most original and creative painters of the Italian Renaissance.

