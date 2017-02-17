Berkeley Oaks memory care community in Williamsburg opens in April
Berkeley Oaks memory care community in Williamsburg is set to open in early April. Managed by New Jersey-based Solvere Senior Living, the community will offer 48 memory care apartments, in three home-like, separate detached cottages of 10,000 square feet each.
