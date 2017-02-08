Almanac for Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017
Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius. They include Civil War-era U.S. Gen.
Williamsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for a foot friend (Sep '11)
|21 hr
|Martin garey
|11
|Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09)
|Mon
|Martin garey
|8
|perverted girls
|Mon
|Martin garey
|11
|My 1999 story for today
|Feb 5
|Martin garey
|1
|Do you think forcing kids to read certian books... (Dec '13)
|Feb 4
|Martin garey
|7
|Animal-on-human beastiality
|Feb 3
|Martin garey
|1
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|Jan 31
|Captain Yesterday
|4
