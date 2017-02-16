All Year scores interest rate below 4...

All Year scores interest rate below 4% for William Vale bonds

1 hr ago Read more: The Real Deal

Yoel Goldman's All Year Management completed a bond offering on the Israeli bond market, raising $166 million with an uncommonly low interest rate of 3.95 percent. The bonds are backed by the new William Vale hotel, a 183-key hotel-and-retail complex, in Williamsburg.

