Williamsburg Marketcenter sells for $6 million
Miami-based Lionheart Capital has purchased Williamsburg Marketcenter, a 175,760-square-foot shopping center in Williamsburg, for $6 million. CBRE/Charlottesville, which brokered the sale, said the seller was AIG.
