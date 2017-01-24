Students join day of protest: Women's March fills streets across nation, in Williamsburg
On the day after President Donald Trump was inaugurated, students from the College of William and Mary joined the approximately 500,000 people estimated to be at the Women's March in Washington, D.C. Others filled Duke of Gloucester Street in a sister march, showing their support for peers in D.C. According to the Women's March platform, the mission of the march was to stand together in solidarity with partners and children for the protection of rights, safety, health and families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Flat Hat.
