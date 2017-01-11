State of the Arts Nyc to Examine Our Country's Political Identity
WBAI's State of the Arts NYC host/producer Savona Bailey-McClain will ask artists, academicians and museum directors in the coming days, to talk freely about the direction our nation needs to travel before the incoming administration on January 20th. The show will address demographic shifts, views on contemporary and American folk art, architecture and performance art.
