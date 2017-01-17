Restaurant weeks begin in Newport News, Williamsburg
It begins Saturday in Newport News and Williamsburg , giving patrons the chance to visit favorites or turn to new restaurants for special deals. Participating Newport News restaurants will have special lunch menus for $10 and $20 or $30 dinner options, which often are multi-course meals.
Williamsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Antique tags (May '07)
|Jan 21
|76corvette
|30
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Jan 16
|Jade H
|32
|Review: America's Best Resume Writing (Feb '10)
|Jan 16
|beanieman
|7
|Top 10 Italian dishes (Mar '09)
|Jan 10
|El-massah shabeeb
|4
|Man shot inside kitchen of Newport News home
|Dec 25
|nn person
|1
|female-on-male rape
|Dec '16
|Martin garey
|10
|Tyran Robert Williams. Courtesy: Gloucester Cou...
|Dec '16
|meh plus
|1
