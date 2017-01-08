Peninsula digging out after winter's first snowstorm
The snow that fell in droves and seized up the Peninsula on Saturday left a thick blanket covering yards, roofs, cars and just about anything else outdoors. But after the year's first winter storm deposited its 8 to 12 inches of powder, things were a bit calmer on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Williamsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Jan 4
|Angelia Urrabazp
|30
|Man shot inside kitchen of Newport News home
|Dec 25
|nn person
|1
|female-on-male rape
|Dec 20
|Martin garey
|10
|Tyran Robert Williams. Courtesy: Gloucester Cou...
|Dec 16
|meh plus
|1
|Obama: "Cops are stupidly stupid" (Jul '09)
|Dec 12
|martin garey
|2
|perverted girls
|Dec 11
|martin garey
|10
|peeping toms
|Dec '16
|ryan mooseknuckle
|4
Find what you want!
Search Williamsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC