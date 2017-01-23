Gov. McAuliffe takes a seat in the captain's chair of Jamestown-Scotland Ferry boat

Governor Terry McAuliffe took a seat in the captain's chair aboard The Surry, one of the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry boats on January 20. Don't worry-McAuliffe was only in captain's seat before the boat left the shoreline. He received a quick history lesson about The Surry and ferry system from Captain Stephen Swift before taking the 15 minute ride from Surry to Williamsburg.

