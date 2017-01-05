First Warning Traffic - Bridge Openings, Elbow Rd Closure, Overnight Road Work
Elbow Rd east of Centerville Tnpk closure today, January 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Utility installations will close a single lane on Elbow Rd east of the Centerville Tnpk intersection. Motorists should be alert to work crews, equipment in the area and possible delays.
