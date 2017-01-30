Ezau Ledezma. Image Credit: York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office.
Washington state's attorney general said Monday he is suing President Donald Trump over an executive order that suspended imm EVANSTON, Ill. - Bryant McIntosh is close enough he can see it when he closes his eyes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Williamsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|23 min
|tomin cali
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Mon
|Lindsey N
|34
|Rape with an object
|Sun
|Martin garey
|1
|Toano history (May '07)
|Jan 24
|lmbradl53
|3
|Antique tags (May '07)
|Jan 21
|76corvette
|30
|Review: America's Best Resume Writing (Feb '10)
|Jan 16
|beanieman
|7
|Top 10 Italian dishes (Mar '09)
|Jan 10
|El-massah shabeeb
|4
Find what you want!
Search Williamsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC