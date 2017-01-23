Car Seat Headrest: The reluctant indie hero
First, he would lay down a bed of raw electric guitars and lo-fi synths via the crappy built-in mic on his computer. Then he would drive the family station-wagon to sparsely populated car parks around Williamsburg, Virginia, climb into the back seat, and record the vocals onto his laptop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Comments
Add your comments below
Williamsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Toano history (May '07)
|1 hr
|lmbradl53
|3
|Antique tags (May '07)
|Jan 21
|76corvette
|30
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Jan 16
|Jade H
|32
|Review: America's Best Resume Writing (Feb '10)
|Jan 16
|beanieman
|7
|Top 10 Italian dishes (Mar '09)
|Jan 10
|El-massah shabeeb
|4
|Man shot inside kitchen of Newport News home
|Dec 25
|nn person
|1
|female-on-male rape
|Dec '16
|Martin garey
|10
Find what you want!
Search Williamsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC