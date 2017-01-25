Beckles discusses reparatory justice in annual George Taylor Ross Address
Students and Williamsburg community members gathered to hear about reparatory justice during the annual George Taylor Ross address. HEATHER BAIER / THE FLAT HAT Known as a leader in the global effort to seek reparations from European slave-trading nations, Hilary Beckles delivered the 2016 George Taylor Ross Address on International Peace on Jan. 24. "It's designed to promote peace by exploring and investigating topics of current interest affecting relations among nations," Vice Provost for International Affairs and Reves Center Steve Hanson said.
