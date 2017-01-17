3 P.M. UPDATE: Snow clearing out afte...

3 P.M. UPDATE: Snow clearing out after 5 to 8 inch totals in the Richmond area

The winter storm is on the way out of Virginia after many parts of the state picked up several inches of snow on Saturday morning and afternoon. As of 3 p.m., snow is clearing from west to east across the middle of Virginia, but accumulations continue along and east of Interstate 95. Snow will exit the Richmond metro before 4 p.m., but may last until 6 p.m. along the coastline.

