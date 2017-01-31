11-year-old missing Williamsburg girl may be headed to Petersburg
Police say Chazmin Crew was last seen leaving Berkeley Middle School and going into a nearby wooded area around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday. Police say Crew may be trying to get to Petersburg where she has family.
