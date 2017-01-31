11-year-old girl reported missing in ...

11-year-old girl reported missing in Williamsburg

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Williamsburg Police say 11-year-old Chazmin Crew was last seen leaving Berkeley Middle School and heading into an adjacent wooded area around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday morning. Chazmin is approximately 4'10" tall and weighs 90 pounds.

