Why a Virginia politician is giving away a semiautomatic rifle
Corey Stewart, a Republican candidate in the Virginia race for governor, plans to give an AR-15 to one of his supporters, hoping to convey his commitment to Second Amendment rights. Republican candidate for Governor of Virginia, Corey Stewart, speaks at the Virginia Chamber of Commerce Economic Summit at Colonial Williamsburg in Williamsburg, Va., on Dec. 2. Corey Stewart, the former Virginia state chairman of President-elect Donald Trump's campaign and now candidate for governor, has offered to give an AR-15 semiautomatic weapon to one supporter, hoping the pro-grun move will bolster support for his campaign.
