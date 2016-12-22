Newport News nursing assistant accused of stealing dead man
Right now James City Police say they are looking for a former nursing assistant who they say stole from a patient. Retired Colonel with the Air Force and World War II fighter pilot William Casterline died November 15, 2016 at the age of 98. His daughter said she was going through his financial records she noticed what she said were fraudulent charges.
