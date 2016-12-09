Hooter's restaurant in Newport News closes, property sold

The Hooter's restaurant at Jefferson Avenue and Turnberry Boulevard in Newport News has closed and the property was sold, according to Cushman & Wakefield-Thalhimer. A sign in the window of the restaurant thanked patrons for 23 years and asked customers to visit Hooter's at its other nearby restaurants at 1801 W. Mercury Blvd. in Hampton or 112 Bypass Road in Williamsburg.

