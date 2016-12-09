Hooter's restaurant in Newport News c...

Hooter's restaurant in Newport News closes, property sold

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 9 Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

The Hooter's restaurant at Jefferson Avenue and Turnberry Boulevard in Newport News has closed and the property was sold, according to Cushman & Wakefield-Thalhimer. A sign in the window of the restaurant thanked patrons for 23 years and asked customers to visit Hooter's at its other nearby restaurants at 1801 W. Mercury Blvd. in Hampton or 112 Bypass Road in Williamsburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williamsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
female-on-male rape Dec 20 Martin garey 10
News Tyran Robert Williams. Courtesy: Gloucester Cou... Dec 16 meh plus 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News Dec 13 BDW 23
Obama: "Cops are stupidly stupid" (Jul '09) Dec 12 martin garey 2
perverted girls Dec 11 martin garey 10
peeping toms Dec 7 ryan mooseknuckle 4
News Cops, in trouble with law, taint drop in crime (Jan '09) Dec 6 martin garey 24
See all Williamsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williamsburg Forum Now

Williamsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williamsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Williamsburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,416 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,368

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC