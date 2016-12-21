History meets cuisine: The culinary a...

History meets cuisine: The culinary and cultural treasures of Williamsburg

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Washington Times

Chances are when you mention Williamsburg, Virginia, those within hearing range are likely to respond, "Oh, you mean that place where they recreate Colonial times?" While, yes, Colonial Williamsburg is indeed a major attraction in the riverside city 150 miles south of the nation's capital, there is far more culture to this town sandwiched between the James and York rivers beyond the recreation of 18th century American life. The Washington Times was invited to experience the cultural resurgence that is shaping Williamsburg, a city long known for its history and its educational legacy - thanks to William & Mary - that is rightly joining other cuisine-specific regions of the Commonwealth.

Williamsburg, VA

