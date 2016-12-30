Hampton Roads employment worsens in November
Hampton Roads and Peninsula employment slipped in November compared to the same month last year, according to the latest labor data. The regional unemployment rate remained flat at 4.6 percent from October to November, but was up from 4.5 percent in November 2015, according to the Virginia Employment Commission.
