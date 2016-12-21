Business school recruits new dean
Associate dean for faculty and academic affairs, and business professor in Williamsburg, Virginia, Moore brings academic experience through a Ph.D, MBA and B.S. in business-related fields. "I am excited to be joining the University of Louisville's College of Business," Mooradian said.
