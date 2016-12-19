Binns of Williamsburg

Binns of Williamsburg

Monday Dec 19

RICHMOND, Va. - Host Jessica Noll visited Binns of Williamsburg, the most exclusive fashion store in Williamsburg's Historic Triangle, and met with Tom Smith who shared a preview of a few of the special items available at the store this holiday season.

Williamsburg, VA

