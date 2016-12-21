6 Signs You -- Yes, You -- Are The Enabler In A Toxic Relationship
In a healthy relationship, partners support one another but are perfectly capable of leading their own lives. In a codependent relationship , an enabler constantly comes to the rescue of his or her partner and consequently encourages negative or unhealthy behavior.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Comments
Add your comments below
Williamsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|female-on-male rape
|Dec 20
|Martin garey
|10
|Tyran Robert Williams. Courtesy: Gloucester Cou...
|Dec 16
|meh plus
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Dec 13
|BDW
|23
|Obama: "Cops are stupidly stupid" (Jul '09)
|Dec 12
|martin garey
|2
|perverted girls
|Dec 11
|martin garey
|10
|peeping toms
|Dec 7
|ryan mooseknuckle
|4
|Cops, in trouble with law, taint drop in crime (Jan '09)
|Dec 6
|martin garey
|24
Find what you want!
Search Williamsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC