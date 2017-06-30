Inmate left overnight in Kentucky cou...

Inmate left overnight in Kentucky courthouse cell

21 hrs ago

News outlets report that a pretrial release officer happened to discover James Thomas Adkins Tuesday morning locked inside a Whitley County Judicial Center holding cell in Williamsburg. Sheriff Colan Harrell says officials took Adkins there Monday afternoon for a hearing on charges related to nonpayment of fines and failure to appear.

