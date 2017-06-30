Inmate left overnight in Kentucky courthouse cell
News outlets report that a pretrial release officer happened to discover James Thomas Adkins Tuesday morning locked inside a Whitley County Judicial Center holding cell in Williamsburg. Sheriff Colan Harrell says officials took Adkins there Monday afternoon for a hearing on charges related to nonpayment of fines and failure to appear.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Add your comments below
Williamsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|News July 2017
|165,086
|Stacy Morgan
|Tue
|Wchs
|12
|18 Arrested In Whitley County Drug Round Up (Apr '14)
|Tue
|Negative
|35
|Treadmill for sale
|Tue
|Rob 247
|1
|Attorney
|Jul 3
|legal
|3
|sup
|Jul 2
|caleb
|1
|krystal Thomas
|Jul 2
|jimmy
|7
Find what you want!
Search Williamsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC