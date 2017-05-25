There are on the WPTV Local News story from May 19, 2017, titled Toddler found walking to Wal-Mart, mom arrested. In it, WPTV Local News reports that:

A woman was arrested after drivers in Kentucky found her 4-year-old son walking alone along a highway apparently heading to Wal-Mart. Barbara Vanderpool, 24, was arrested this week and charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader .

