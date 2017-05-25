Toddler found walking to Wal-Mart, mo...

Toddler found walking to Wal-Mart, mom arrested

There are 6 comments on the WPTV Local News story from May 19, 2017, titled Toddler found walking to Wal-Mart, mom arrested. In it, WPTV Local News reports that:

A woman was arrested after drivers in Kentucky found her 4-year-old son walking alone along a highway apparently heading to Wal-Mart. Barbara Vanderpool, 24, was arrested this week and charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WPTV Local News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Kyboy

Taylorsville, KY

#1 May 20, 2017
Where was dad?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Orderup

Indianapolis, IN

#2 May 22, 2017
Kyboy wrote:
Where was dad?
Isn't this like the 5th time this has happened? Why do they still have custody?

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Name

Corbin, KY

#3 May 22, 2017
What Wal-Mart was it
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Kyboy

Taylorsville, KY

#4 May 22, 2017
Name wrote:
What Wal-Mart was it
The article says Williamsburg.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
SuzyQ

Williamsburg, KY

#5 May 25, 2017
Who is this girl's parents?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Kyboy

Taylorsville, KY

#6 May 25, 2017
SuzyQ wrote:
Who is this girl's parents?
The question is who's the father.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williamsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr News July 2017 165,086
Stacy Morgan Tue Wchs 12
News 18 Arrested In Whitley County Drug Round Up (Apr '14) Tue Negative 35
Treadmill for sale Tue Rob 247 1
Attorney Jul 3 legal 3
sup Jul 2 caleb 1
krystal Thomas Jul 2 jimmy 7
See all Williamsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williamsburg Forum Now

Williamsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williamsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Williamsburg, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,928 • Total comments across all topics: 282,273,034

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC