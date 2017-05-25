Toddler found walking to Wal-Mart, mom arrested
A woman was arrested after drivers in Kentucky found her 4-year-old son walking alone along a highway apparently heading to Wal-Mart. Barbara Vanderpool, 24, was arrested this week and charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader .
#1 May 20, 2017
Where was dad?
#2 May 22, 2017
Isn't this like the 5th time this has happened? Why do they still have custody?
#3 May 22, 2017
What Wal-Mart was it
#4 May 22, 2017
The article says Williamsburg.
#5 May 25, 2017
Who is this girl's parents?
#6 May 25, 2017
The question is who's the father.
