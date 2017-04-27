Taylor Blankenship

Read more: Lebanon Democrat

Cumberland's Garang Madut, Taylor Blankenship and Claudia Tepox were named Academic All-Mid-South Conference for outdoor track and field, as announced this by the league office in advance of the conference championships that began Thursday in Williamsburg, Ky. Student-athletes must be a sophomore, junior or senior academically and maintain a 3.25 grade-point-average and above.

