Weekend schedule alteredCumberland's ...

Weekend schedule alteredCumberland's softball series against the...

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Lebanon Democrat

Cumberland's softball series against the University of the Cumberlands has been pushed back a day to Saturday and Sunday because of rain in the forecast late Friday afternoon in Williamsburg, Ky. Saturday's doubleheader will begin at 2 p.m. CDT and Sunday's first game begins at 11 a.m. The forecast calls for an 80percent chance of rain on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Williamsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 7 min Pat Henry 160,163
Ron Reynolds (Jul '11) 6 hr Barry 22
Looking for an old friend 7 hr Dude 1
Who knows Timmy Thomas? 10 hr He is Trashy 4
LIL Richards murder trial 17 hr kolk 6
when is the adam childress muder trial 17 hr yepyep 3
trump care Wed nothing new 3
See all Williamsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Williamsburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Whitley County was issued at March 16 at 11:44AM EDT

Williamsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Williamsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Williamsburg, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,483 • Total comments across all topics: 279,598,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC