Weekend schedule alteredCumberland's softball series against the...
Cumberland's softball series against the University of the Cumberlands has been pushed back a day to Saturday and Sunday because of rain in the forecast late Friday afternoon in Williamsburg, Ky. Saturday's doubleheader will begin at 2 p.m. CDT and Sunday's first game begins at 11 a.m. The forecast calls for an 80percent chance of rain on Friday.
