Miner killed at surface mine is Kentucky's 2nd coal death

An accident at a southeastern Kentucky surface coal mine killed a 33-year-old miner, the state's second mining death this year. Joseph W. Partin died early Thursday morning when a section of exposed rock fell on him at Green Hill Mining's No.

