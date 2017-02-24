5 arrested, 1 hospitalized after car theft suspect jumps out window
Whitley County Sheriff's Office reports that five people were arrested and one was cited after two stolen vehicles were found. Whitley County E911 received a call regarding a stolen Pontiac G6, then when deputies found the car at a residence, two people jumped from second story windows of the home as they attempted to flee.
