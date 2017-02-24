5 arrested, 1 hospitalized after car ...

5 arrested, 1 hospitalized after car theft suspect jumps out window

2 hrs ago

Whitley County Sheriff's Office reports that five people were arrested and one was cited after two stolen vehicles were found. Whitley County E911 received a call regarding a stolen Pontiac G6, then when deputies found the car at a residence, two people jumped from second story windows of the home as they attempted to flee.

