Sheriff: Whitley County Father, Daughters Shot In Head While Sleeping
A father and his two children are dead after a shooting in Whitley County, and investigators believe the wife and mother may have played a role. Police were called to the home Friday night along 25 West outside of Williamsburg, where the three were found shot in the head.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Williamsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|5 min
|usa
|157,871
|Why do young girls like older guys
|31 min
|Obvious
|13
|Does the truth hurt Selena Moore?
|1 hr
|Ihateyou
|1
|Murder
|3 hr
|insanity becomes me
|42
|Savoy
|14 hr
|Praying
|13
|2008-2009 body found around Hwy 92
|14 hr
|past tragedies
|1
|Tony Swords (Jan '09)
|22 hr
|onlooker
|40
Find what you want!
Search Williamsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC