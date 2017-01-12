Sheriff: Whitley County Father, Daugh...

Sheriff: Whitley County Father, Daughters Shot In Head While Sleeping

A father and his two children are dead after a shooting in Whitley County, and investigators believe the wife and mother may have played a role. Police were called to the home Friday night along 25 West outside of Williamsburg, where the three were found shot in the head.

