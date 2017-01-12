Mom shoots 2 kids and husband while they sleep
Two children and their father are killed in their sleep and police say their mother was shot by a sheriff's deputy. It happened Friday around 11 p.m. at a home off US 25 in Williamsburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Williamsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|5 min
|usa
|157,871
|Why do young girls like older guys
|32 min
|Obvious
|13
|Does the truth hurt Selena Moore?
|1 hr
|Ihateyou
|1
|Murder
|3 hr
|insanity becomes me
|42
|Savoy
|14 hr
|Praying
|13
|2008-2009 body found around Hwy 92
|14 hr
|past tragedies
|1
|Tony Swords (Jan '09)
|22 hr
|onlooker
|40
Find what you want!
Search Williamsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC