Little named to Presidenta s List at Cumberlands

In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has named Marquita Little of Prestonsburg to the President's List for the fall 2016 semester. To be eligible for the President's List, students must maintain a cumulative grade point average of 4.00 and achieve an "A" grade in UC Engage.

