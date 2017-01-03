Little named to Presidenta s List at Cumberlands -
In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has named Marquita Little of Prestonsburg to the President's List for the fall 2016 semester. To be eligible for the President's List, students must maintain a cumulative grade point average of 4.00 and achieve an "A" grade in UC Engage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Floyd County Times.
Add your comments below
Williamsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|8 hr
|North Mountain
|157,352
|swinger
|8 hr
|Tori427
|3
|dayspring family health center
|17 hr
|tabb
|8
|Jessica rainwater
|21 hr
|IHatewhores
|1
|selena moore
|21 hr
|garyb
|2
|Time for real changes.
|22 hr
|Just So You Know
|1
|AOL!Skinheads,Abortion,Interacial relationships... (Jan '09)
|23 hr
|Just So You Know
|3
Find what you want!
Search Williamsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC