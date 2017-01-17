Kentucky woman charged with killing husband, 2 daughters
Kentucky State Police say a woman has been charged in the deaths of her husband and two daughters at their southeastern Kentucky home. Trooper Lloyd Cochran says in a news release that 41-year-old Courtney Taylor of Williamsburg was charged with three counts of murder-domestic violence and two counts of attempted murder of a police officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Add your comments below
Williamsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|8 min
|usa
|157,993
|Murder
|29 min
|Ust
|84
|Paskel Petrey and Maude Petrey. (May '12)
|57 min
|Paskel Petrey
|10
|who is the hottest girl in whitley county (Jan '09)
|Tue
|les
|106
|Why do young girls like older guys
|Mon
|insanity becomes me
|14
|Savoy
|Mon
|insanity becomes me
|14
|Does the truth hurt Selena Moore?
|Mon
|Ihateyou
|1
Find what you want!
Search Williamsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC