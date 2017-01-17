Kentucky woman charged with killing h...

Kentucky woman charged with killing husband, 2 daughters

18 hrs ago Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

Kentucky State Police say a woman has been charged in the deaths of her husband and two daughters at their southeastern Kentucky home. Trooper Lloyd Cochran says in a news release that 41-year-old Courtney Taylor of Williamsburg was charged with three counts of murder-domestic violence and two counts of attempted murder of a police officer.

Williamsburg, KY

