Grace Christian Fellowship Church during Sunday's Service
Their mother, the man's wife, is in critical condition at UK Hospital. She's under 24-hour police supervision, and suspected of playing a role in their deaths.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Williamsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 min
|Eatsloppee
|159,149
|who was flown out?
|5 hr
|Someone concerned
|3
|Canada town
|5 hr
|Someone concerned
|1
|steak house
|9 hr
|herman
|5
|Angela & Lakin Ayers
|9 hr
|me
|2
|Tragic
|Sun
|phill
|239
|eugene siler III (Dec '11)
|Sun
|Dkidd
|12
Find what you want!
Search Williamsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC